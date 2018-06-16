5 foster kids were found high and wandering Ocean Springs. Now a 20-year-old faces charges.

A 20-year-old man is in custody after five foster children from Mobile were found high on drugs and wandering around Ocean Springs' Front Beach.
Jordan Lamar McClain is in custody on three charges of felony child abuse.
According to Ocean Springs Police Capt. Chuck Jackson, McClain made contact with a 16-year-old girl in foster care in Mobile, Alabama, planning to hang out. McClain drove to Mobile to pick her up, and also picked up four other children in the foster home, ranging in age from 11-14.
Jackson said McClain brought the five children back to Ocean Springs, dropping them off at Front Beach. Jackson said bystanders spotted them wandering around in the area of Iberville Drive, appearing to be under the influence.
Paramedics were called, and they were taken to a nearby hospital, Jackson said, where it was determined they were under the influence of marijuana and Xanax, an antidepressant.
Jackson said McClain was originally arrested on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, but charges were upgraded to felony child abuse during the course of the investigation.
Comments