She took 2 young kids to Walmart and left with pet fish. There's a problem, Biloxi police say.

A young woman treated herself and two young boys to two betta fish — those tropical pet fish known for their vibrant colors and flowing tails.
She also put fish food in her shopping cart, but there's two things she didn't do, police say.
She didn't get separate bowls for the fish, which are know to fight each other but are considered easy for children to learn how to care for, according to bettafish.org.
Also, she bypassed cashiers and walked out of the Walmart Supercenter with the fish, pet food, kids and a large, dark-colored purse in a shopping cart, police say.
It's not often that people have young children with them when they take items from a store without paying for them, but it does happen sometimes, Biloxi Police Maj. Christopher De Back said.
"It's unfortunate when it happens," De Back said.
It happened at the store on C.T. Switzer Sr. Road about 6:45 p.m. on June 8.
The woman, whose picture was taken by video surveillance, was wearing an orange-colored shirt with blue jean-type shorts.
Someone at the store confronted her, but she put the kids and the fish in a silver, four-door Toyota Corolla and drove off, De Back said.
The value of the theft is about $10, De Back said.
But to Walmart and police, it's the principle that matters. Police want to hear from anyone who recognizes the woman.
To give a tip, call Officer Wheeler at 228-702-3054, The Biloxi Police Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641. Or email the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
You can also use those numbers to contact police about anything that seems to be fishy.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
