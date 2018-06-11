18-year-old arrested after 2 Coast gas stations robbed at gunpoint, sheriff says

Deputies have arrested a man connected to two separate armed robberies in Harrison County.
Isaiah Demarcus Caruthers, 18, of Gulfport, was arrested Saturday on two counts of armed robbery.
Harrison County deputies originally responded to reports of armed robberies about 1:30 a.m. June 2 at the Shell and Chevron gas stations located at 9075 and 9060 County Farm Road respectively, Sheriff Troy Peterson said.
Witnesses said three men entered the stores displaying handguns and took undisclosed amount of cash at both locations, Peterson said.
Investigators later located evidence that identified Caruthers as one of the alleged robbers, Peterson said, declining to elaborate on the evidence. A warrant was obtained for Caruthers and Gulfport police arrested him during a traffic stop Saturday in the 2200 block of 15th Street in Gulfport, Peterson said.
Caruthers was held at the Harrison County jail on a $500,000 bond set by Judge Brandon Ladner. It's currently whether authorities have identified the other two suspects in the two robberies.
Peterson said this is an ongoing investigation with the help of Gulfport and Biloxi police and more arrests are expected. Anyone with more information is asked to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 228-897-1474 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
