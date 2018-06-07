'You have not given me justice,' Coast doctor Albert Diaz tells prosecutors at sentencing

Coast doctor Albert Diaz was sentenced Thursday to 3 years and 6 months in prison in an insurance fraud case.
Diaz has been jailed since March 2, when a jury convicted him of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, fraud, falsifying records to cover up his crimes and distribution of a controlled substance — ketamine, a drug used for sedation.
"You have not given me justice," Diaz, 78, told the prosecution team in federal court in Hattiesburg. Sentencing guidelines for Diaz's charges suggested 9 to 11 years in prison.
U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett, who sentenced Diaz, received more than 100 letters asking for leniency and attesting to the doctor's good works.
Starrett told Diaz that despite his "very serious crimes," letters sent on his behalf indicated his "reputation and respect are still in tact."
Diaz's wife, Kay, served him with divorce papers at the Stone County jail in late May, around the time of their 28th wedding anniversary, court records show. She cited desertion as the grounds.
Two co-conspirator, Jay Schaar of Biloxi and Jason May of Lamar County, pleaded guilty in the case and are free on bonds while they await sentencing. Schaar, a pharmaceutical representative, recruited Diaz to write prescriptions for compound drugs that were filled at Advantage Pharmacy in Hattiesburg, co-owned by May.
May and Schaar have admitted that drugs were compounded based on profit potential, not need. Diaz prescribed the drugs for patients he had not seen, then, after an investigation started, back-dated records to make it appear he had examined some patients.
TRICARE paid Advantage almost $2.4 million for the fraudulent prescriptions.
The conspiracy started in October 2014 and continued until around January 2017.
Sun Herald will update this report.
Comments