Three men robbed a gas station, cops say. Then they walked next door and did it again.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is investigating two back-to-back armed robberies and is asking for the public's help.
According to Sheriff Troy Peterson, two gas stations on County Farm Road off Interstate 10, a Shell and a Chevron, were robbed early Saturday morning. The stations are next door to each other.
Peterson said around 1:25 a.m., deputies responded to the Shell on a report of a armed robbery. On scene, deputies learned that three men entered the store with semiautomatic handguns and demanded money from the clerk. Peterson said all three suspects were wearing hooded dark jackets with bandanas covering their faces.
After taking an undisclosed amount of money, Peterson said the three suspects walked to the Chevron next door, where they also held the clerk at gunpoint and took an undisclosed amount of money.
Peterson said the three suspects were last seen fleeing the scene on foot south on County Farm Road.
Peterson said this is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about the crimes, call the Harrison County Sheriff's Department Criminal Investigation Division at 228-896-0678 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Comments