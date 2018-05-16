Man in critical condition after beer bottle stabbing at Moss Point club, cops say

The parking lot of a Moss Point club turned violent early Sunday morning, sending one man to the hospital in critical condition, police say.
Tony Maurice Shoots, 43, was arrested Tuesday on an aggravated assault charge after Moss Point police say he stabbed another man with a glass beer bottle.
A fight broke out in the parking lot of Club Silk about 5:30 a.m. Sunday and ended up in the lot of a nearby business, Chief Brandon Ashley said.
During the fight, Shoots stabbed 28-year-old Kerry Young with a beer bottle in the arm, Ashley said. The bottle hit an artery, causing the Moss Point man to lose a considerable amount of blood, Ashely said. He was taken by a private vehicle to Singing River Hospital and immediately underwent surgery, Ashley said. He's still in critical condition, Ashley said.
Ashley said Shoots and Young were arguing over a woman.
Shoots is being held at the Jackson County jail on a $25,000 bond. The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team assisted in Shoots' arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898 or visit the Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers website at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
