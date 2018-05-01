Armed man wearing a bathrobe robs Gulfport gas station. Police are looking for him.

An armed man, who appears to be wearing a dark green bathrobe, kept a silver handgun trained on a store clerk until he emptied the cash register, a video and pictures show.
The robber then forced the clerk at gunpoint into the restroom and left in a white getaway car, believed to be a Nissan Rogue with a paper tag, Harrison County Sheriff's Lt. Coley Judy said.
As investigation of the early Sunday holdup continues, investigators have found more video surveillance footage that shows what happened before the armed robbery. The new footage also provides pictures of the driver of the getaway car.
The driver went inside the Pure Country convenience store on Canal Road before the robbery. He drove off and went to the nearby Legacy Inn & Suites. Both businesses are just south of Interstate 10. The driver and the robber did not have a room at the hotel, Judy said.
Video shows the driver returned to Pure Country and dropped off the robber, he said. The driver soon returned and the robber ran to the car after he walked out of the store.
The holdup was reported about 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
It's the first time the store has been robbed in years, he said.
It's unclear if the pair are locals or travelers who pulled in off Interstate 10.
The suspected gunman has long hair in braids or dreads. He wore a white shirt under the long robe, dark-colored shorts and light-colored tennis shoes.
Investigators believe he is 5-feet-3 to 5-feet-5 and has a thin build.
To give a tip, call the Harrison County Sheriff's Department at 228-865-7060 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Both men are wanted on a charge of armed robbery. Under state law, anyone who participates in an armed robbery faces the same charge as the robber.
