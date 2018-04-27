Sun Herald file
He hit 2 vehicles on I-110 and tried to run, D'Iberville cops say. 2 people then gave chase.

By Patrick Ochs

April 27, 2018 02:10 PM

D'Iberville police are currently working the scene of a hit-and-run involving three vehicles on I-110 around Bay Shore Drive.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate, Sgt. Martin Griffin said, when one vehicle struck two others.

He said the driver of the initial vehicle got out and started running.

"Two civilians gave chase and apprehended him under I-110," Griffin said, adding the man ran up against a fence and gave up by laying down.

Griffin said at least one person was taken to a local hospital but the extent of the injuries was unknown. He said traffic is backed up on I-110 as a result.

The Sun Herald will update this report.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @patrickochs

