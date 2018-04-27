Here's why Coast teacher, bus driver were charged only with misdemeanors in student assault

SHARE COPY LINK Former St. Martin school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond has been charged with misdemeanor of contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault for her treatment of a student riding her bus in 2014 and 2015. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

Former St. Martin school bus driver Antioinette Jane Raymond has been charged with misdemeanor of contributing to neglect, delinquency or abuse of a child and simple assault for her treatment of a student riding her bus in 2014 and 2015. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com