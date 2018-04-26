Police chase man driving stolen truck full of Coke through 2 cities, Mississippi cops say

The city of Hattiesburg had a brief Coke problem Thursday morning.
Police arrested 32-year-old Chad Kendrick on felony charges of grand larceny auto and eluding but not before he led them on a chase around Hattiesburg and Petal in a 18-wheeler Coca-Cola truck, Hattiesburg police spokesman Ryan Moore said.
A Coca-Cola employee called Hattiesburg police around 8 a.m. Thursday saying his truck had been stolen while he was inside a business in the 900 block of Broadway Drive.
The employee told police his truck went missing about an hour earlier after he left his keys inside the unlocked vehicle, Moore said.
After police issued an alert, the truck was spotted on U.S. 49 north but Moore said Kendrick refused to stop.
Officers chased Kendrick into Petal on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, where Petal police and Forrest County deputies assisted, Moore said.
Kendrick tried to cross the median but instead bailed from the truck and attempted to run on foot, Moore said. He was apprended by police near the median.
