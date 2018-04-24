1 of 17 arrested in Bayside meth raid hid from cops in unlikely spot, agent says

Narcotics agents looking for meth showed up at two Bayside houses and arrested 17 people, with nearly half of them lying about a wanted man's whereabouts, an official said.
A raid at a home in the 7000 block of Sunflower Drive took an unexpected turn.
Jeremy Skinner said narcotics officers went to that house with a search warrant and an arrest warrant for Shane Norton on a meth charge. Skinner is commander of the Hancock County Narcotics Division.
Several people at the home lied, telling agents that the 40-year-old Norton wasn't home, Skinner said. But agents found him and arrested him on charges of meth sales, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest.
During the search on Friday, agents found Devin Schwartz hiding behind a refrigerator, Skinner said. Schwartz, 19, of Waveland, was wanted by Waveland police on a felony burglary charge.
Agents arrested Bayside residents Michael Zoerner, 56, and Lacey Hooper, 28, with each facing charges of possession of meth and paraphernalia. Hooper also was arrested on an obstruction charge and two warrants on contempt of court.
Six others also were arrested on charges of obstruction of justice: Julie Doyle, 31, and Whitney Penton, 24, both of Bayside; Emile Kane, 40, of Bay St. Louis; Blake Hooper, 32, of Kenner, La.; April Nelson, 33, of Hazlehurst, and Michael Lott, 67, of Waveland. Doyle and Cane also face paraphernalia charges.
Surveillance operations and drug deals led to a search warrant for a home in the 8400 block of Jeff Davis Drive, Skinner said. Seven people were arrested and officers seized meth and paraphernalia.
Agents arrested Eddie "Jacorey" Clark, 35, of Bayside on charges of sale of a controlled substance and possession of meth and paraphernalia.
Others were arrested on meth possession and paraphernalia charges: Michelle Fortune, 36, Cody Necaise, 20; and Amanda Aucoin, 33; all of Bayside.
Agents arrested three other Bayside residents on paraphernalia charges: Timothy Smith, 37; Cynthia Smith, 39; and Bobby Payne, 48. Timothy Smith was also wanted on a petit larceny charge, Skinner said.
"It seems that some people are just determined to continue doing drugs, selling drugs, and committing all sorts of other crimes, with no regard for the harm they are doing to themselves or the community," Sheriff Ricky Adam said.
"Those people need to understand that the agents and deputies of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office are every bit as determined to stop them. We will absolutely continue our offensive against illegal drugs and those who are responsible for bringing them into Hancock County. Hopefully, 17 people got that message Friday."
