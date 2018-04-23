He broke into an Ocean Springs bar, drank booze and took a nap, police say. Do you know him?

Surveillance video shows a burglar broke a window to get inside a restaurant on Sunday night and made himself at home, police say.
Police have been unable to identify the man they say broke in at The Hideaway, a restaurant on Government Street.
"He had a few drinks, got a little tired and decided to take a nap," Police Capt. William Jackson said.
The suspect helped himself to beer and alcohol, he said, but didn't eat any food.
After napping, the burglar unlocked the door and walked out instead of crawling out through the window he broke to get in, Jackson said.
The Hideaway is at 1013 Government Street just east of Washington Avenue.
The break-in occurred at 10:29 p.m., shortly after the restaurant had closed for the night Sunday, Jackson said.
He described the suspect as a light-skinned black male or Hispanic in his 20s, with average height and a slender build.
To give a tip, call the Ocean Springs Police Department at 228-875-2211.
Or make an anonymous call to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, which offers a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest on a felony charge. The phone number is 1-877-787-5898, or give an anonymous tip online at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Robin Fitzgerald, 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
