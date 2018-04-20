D'Iberville Popeyes assistant manager accused of stealing $11,000, cops say

At first management of the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in D'Iberville noticed one bank deposit missing.
After taking a closer look, D'Iberville Police Sgt. Marty Griffin, management noticed several others also hadn't made it to the bank.
On Wednesday, D'Iberville police arrested Jennifer Lynn Kozlowski, 31, on a felony charge of embezzlement.
Kozlowski took about $11,000 total over at least four occasions between December and February, Griffin said.
He said Kozlowski, who's an assistant manager at the location, was responsible for making deposits. After a while, he said, management noticed their books weren't adding up correctly.
"The accountant finally caught up with it," Griffin said. "They tracked it back to her."
Kozlowski is being held at the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $25,000 bond.
