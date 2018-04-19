Syringes, rotten food and a lot of meth found in 'deplorable' drug house near Bay beach, cops say

Narcotics officers raided a drug house a few blocks from the beach months ago.
They returned to the abandoned wood-frame home Tuesday night, following up on complaints of drug activity and prostitution. It's considered abandoned because it has no lawful occupants, said Jeremy Skinner, commander of the Hancock County Narcotics Division.
What was going on in the house at 318 Esterbrook Street gave residents reasons to complain, officials said, referring to it as "a flophouse" and a drug house with deplorable, unsafe conditions.
Electrical power had been connected illegally to the home so people could use it as a place to hang out and use drugs, Skinner said.
In both raids, officers found deplorable, hazardous conditions, Skinner said, describing used syringes, rotted food, garbage, electrical hazards and an unsafe structure.
Officers found a large amount of meth, assorted drug paraphernalia and four people there about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, he said.
The vacant home is "a continuing health hazard and drug house," Skinner said.
Bay St. Louis police and county narcotics agents arrested all four.
Lindsay Marie Menezes, 41, of Bay St. Louis, faces charges of felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
Three others, arrested on paraphernalia charges, were identified as Maggan Annette Wilson, 32, of Bay St. Louis; Michael Anthony Bougere Jr., 31, of Gulfport; and Pernell Robert Galloway, 48, of Clinton.
Menezes was being held at the Hancock County jail. Her bond on the felony is $15,000.
City building officials are working with plans to deal with the blighted property, Skinner said.
Sheriff Ricky Adam said, "We are pleased with the cooperation between agencies that allowed us to shut down what was essentially a flop house for drug dealing and prostitution. We would like to encourage the public to continue to support our efforts by contacting us with information on illegal activities."
