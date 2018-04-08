One man in custody after front-end loader strikes cars in a Gulfport Walmart parking lot

Gulfport police have one suspect in custody after several vehicles were struck with a front-end loader Sunday morning.
Sgt. Clayton Fulks confirmed the suspect obtained a loader and began striking several vehicles in the Walmart parking lot on U.S. 49. Officials are not sure at this time where the loader came from.
Fulks said officers attempted to apprehend the suspect, but he fled to the parking lot of the nearby Nissan dealership. The suspect then attempted to flee on foot, but was caught by police.
Injuries have been reported from the scene, but nothing life-threatening.
Fulks said officers do not believe this was a "targeted attack."
