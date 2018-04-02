Advertising manager embezzled thousands from Coast community college, sheriff says

A Gulfport resident is accused of embezzling $11,600 while she worked at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Christina Lee Mullins, 34, is scheduled for trial in Aug. 6 on the felony charge. She worked for more than nine years at MGCCC, most of that time as a continuing education specialist, according to the school.
A routine audit revealed inconsistencies that led to her arrest in November 2016, MGCCC said in a statement. "Because of MGCCC's accounting processes, the irregularities were quickly discovered," the statement said.
She is accused of embezzling the money from January 2012 to December 2014. Mullins left her job in June 2015 and now works as digital sales director at WXXV-TV.
Mullins was working on her master's degree in business administration at William Carey College on the Coast during the same time she is accused of embezzling money, her LinkedIn account shows.
The Harrison County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.
