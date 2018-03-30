Krista Renae Augustine
Walmart employee faces charges after money missing from registers, Gulfport police say

By Patrick Ochs

March 30, 2018 11:56 AM

Discrepancies in the financial books at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on U.S. 49 has led to the arrest of a 26-year-old employee.

Gulfport police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Krista Renae Augustine was arrested Wednesday on one embezzlement charge.

He said Augustine is accused of stealing about $1,600 from store registers from March 12-23.

Fulks said Walmart management was made aware of discrepancies and alerted the Gulfport Police Department.

Augustine was held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

Patrick Ochs, 228-896-2326, @patrickochs

