Walmart employee faces charges after money missing from registers, Gulfport police say

Discrepancies in the financial books at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on U.S. 49 has led to the arrest of a 26-year-old employee.
Gulfport police Sgt. Clayton Fulks said Krista Renae Augustine was arrested Wednesday on one embezzlement charge.
He said Augustine is accused of stealing about $1,600 from store registers from March 12-23.
Fulks said Walmart management was made aware of discrepancies and alerted the Gulfport Police Department.
Augustine was held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
