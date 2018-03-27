They tried to shoplift from a Biloxi Walmart, but only one made it out successfully, cops say

Two entered but only one made it out of the store successfully, police say.
Biloxi police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who are accused of attempting to shoplift from Walmart.
Maj. Chris DeBack said the coordinated attempt happened at the C.T. Switzer Road location about 3 p.m. on March 10.
Photos from video surveillance show a woman in a black coat with a pony tail attempting to leave through the garden center with a shopping cart full merchandise. She didn't make it out of the store successfully, however.
"Loss prevention stopped her so she took off," Deback said, adding the recovered cart had about $375 worth of household cooking items.
He said the woman fled through the parking lot and entered the rear passenger side of a white Chevrolet Malibu or Impala.
While that was happening just outside the garden center, DeBack said, a man — described as being heavy-set with a full beard, wearing grey shirt and pants, with long black dreadlocks that have gold tips — left the store through the grocery entrance with an undisclosed amount of merchandise.
DeBack said the man got into the same vehicle and left the property.
Surveillance video was not immediately released to the media.
DeBack said both people are facing misdemeanor shoplifting charges.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Michael Wheeler at 228-702-3054, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112, the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us or Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.
