A former Simon City Royal from Biloxi was getting out of prison in May. Not anymore.

A Biloxi man said to be a former Simon City Royal will serve a 12-year term in federal prison — after he finishes his time on meth convictions in state prison.
John Wayne Clark was already serving time in state prison on two meth convictions when a federal grand jury indicted him on meth and firearm charges.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden sentenced him Thursday to 12 years in prison and fined him $10,000.
Ozerden ordered the prison term to run consecutively to the time Clark is serving on the state convictions.
Clark will begin his federal prison sentence after he completes his state prison terms on May 25, 2018. He has a three-year prison term on the two state convictions.
Biloxi police had arrested Clark on meth-dealing charges in July 2014. He went to prison in May 2016, convicted of possessing and distributing meth, the state prison website shows.
Federal drug agents later accused Clark of having a firearm while trying to deliver meth from Biloxi to Gulfport on May 7, 2015.
Clark, a felon, was convicted of malicious mischief from an arrest in 2005.
Clark was out on bond on the Biloxi charges from 2014 when the Drug Enforcement Administration received information that he would be driving to deliver meth in May 2015, U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said in a news release.
During a traffic stop, officers found “a large amount of meth” hidden behind the radio in his car, $652 and a Rossi .357 Magnum revolver in the engine compartment, Hurst said.
A federal grand jury indicted him on meth and firearm charges in September 2017. Clark accepted a plea deal on a firearm violation Dec. 13.
