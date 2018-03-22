From left, Kristopher Nguyen, Jonathan Martin and George Tapper III
From left, Kristopher Nguyen, Jonathan Martin and George Tapper III Jackson County Adult Detention Center
From left, Kristopher Nguyen, Jonathan Martin and George Tapper III Jackson County Adult Detention Center

Crime

3 friends tried to FedEx 11 pounds of pot from Colorado to St. Martin

By Margaret Baker

mbbaker@sunherald.com

March 22, 2018 05:00 AM

An Ole Miss graduate said in court he and two friends ordered and arranged for the shipment of more than 11 pounds of pot to a home in the St. Martin community.

But Kristopher Marcel Nguyen, 23, and his other two co-defendants never got a shot at trying the weed from Colorado, where recreational marijuana use and possession is legal.

Their plans to sell the dope fell through, Nguyen told Judge Dale Harkey on Tuesday, after Jackson County authorities intercepted the package shipped by FedEx. Nguyen said they used FedEx because a friend drove for the company at the time.

A grand jury indicted Nguyen and his two co-defendants — Jonathan Mathieu Martin, 38, of Ocean Springs, and George Robert Tapper III, 35, of St. Martin — in June 2017, each on a charge of trafficking of a controlled substance.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Tuesday, Nguyen pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of possession with intent to distribute, which is still a felony that carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and up to a $1 million fine.

In exchange for his plea, Assistant District Attorney Bill Barrett said prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 20 years, with 10 years suspended and 10 years to serve, plus court costs, fines and fees.

Nguyen and his co-defendants had no prior felony records.

Prosecutors recommended the same prison sentence for Tapper and Martin in exchange for their pleas.

All three remain free pending sentencing in May.

More Videos

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child 138

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

Pause
Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting 63

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate 69

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing 76

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

National Institute of Drug Abuse's Dr. Marilyn Huestis discusses new research, which used the most sophisticated driving simulator of its kind to mirror real-life situations. Results showed that marijuana use impairs one measure of driving performance. National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA/NIH)

Nguyen, who earned a bachelor of science degree from the University of Mississippi, said since graduation he has been working at nail salon business in Ocean Springs.

Martin and Tapper pleaded guilty to same charges in March.

Prosecutors recommended the same prison sentence for Martin and Tapper in exchange for their pleas.

In the plea petitions, Martin said he attended Ocean Springs High School, but later earned a GED before attending some college courses at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He also said he is working in a carpet cleaning business and is holding down additional jobs in land surveying and siding installation at homes along with some pipe fitting jobs.

A graduate of St. Martin High School, Tapper wrote that he was holding down three jobs, one dealing with working on air conditioner compressors, another in a family construction business and a third in fire and water restoration efforts.

District Attorney Tony Lawrence, reached Wednesday, said he could not comment on the facts of the case because the pending the sentencing.

“However, I can say that these defendants were engaged in a conspiracy to bring marijuana from a state where it is legal to possess marijuana to Mississippi, where it is illegal to possess it,” Lawrence said. “All of the defendants cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation. The state of Mississippi made its recommendation due to their cooperation and lack of criminal history.”

Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child 138

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

Pause
Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting 63

Gulfport neighbors hear gunshots in overnight shooting

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate 69

Moss Point man searches for solutions to his city’s rising violent crime rate

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing 76

Distraught wife of Coast doctor leaves courthouse after hearing

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road 158

Two suspects steal trailer on South Swan Road

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states 32

Suspect wanted for burglaries across three states

Marijuana has an impact on your driving 180

Marijuana has an impact on your driving

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 87

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 325

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 45

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

Parents make an emotional plea in court after a drunk driver killed their child

View More Video