A duo is behind a string of car burglaries in Pass Christian and 1 is on the run, cops say

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 15, 2018 03:46 PM

Pass Christian police say they have solved a string of car burglaries that happened March 9 — but they still need the public’s help.

Police Chief Timothy Hendricks said a pair of men were opening unlocked vehicles to steal an assortment of items, including guns, sunglasses, electronics and change.

Hendricks said Torie Peter Gray, 25, of Bay St. Louis, and Justin Gage Fontenot, 18, of Waveland, were identified as suspects in the burglaries. Warrants have been issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray in the amount of $75,000 each for three counts of vehicle burglary.

Police know where Fontenot is — the teen is currently being held in the Hancock County jail on charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and contempt of court — but they need help locating Gray.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs

