This Coast dad owes $53K in child support. He’s been running for nearly a decade.

A Pearl River County man has been jailed, had his license suspended and fled to Kentucky in order to duck his child support over nearly a decade.
Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood said Tuesday that Timothy Wayne Avery, 40, pled guilty to one count of non-support of a child Monday in Pearl River County Circuit Court. Judge Anthony Mozingo ordered Avery to pay $53,248.12 in back child support.
Avery was sentenced to five years in prison, but Mozingo suspended all five years. Mozingo also sentenced him to five years of supervised probation and ordered him to pay $100 investigative fee to the AG’s office.
“This father thought it would be easier to run away from his obligation to his children rather than provide them the support they deserve,” Hood said in a release. “You can’t hide from the law, and I thank Judge Mozingo for making sure this man makes up for the monetary losses his children have suffered for too long.”
Hood said Avery was indicted in June 2017 and was extradited to Mississippi after fleeing to Kentucky following his July arraignment. Hood said a bench warrant was issued when Avery failed to appear in court. Avery was found to be in contempt of court at least three times for failure to pay child support, Hood said, and had previously been jailed and had his license suspended as a result.
Special Assistant Attorney General Kimberly Purdie prosecuted the case with the AG’s Child Desertion Unit.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
