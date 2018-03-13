Distressed family, friends watch elderly Coast doctor return to jail

A federal magistrate judge on Tuesday said he will decide soon whether 78-year-old Coast doctor Albert Diaz will stay in jail until his sentencing hearing on May 22.

He faces eight to 10 years in prison on 16 charges of conspiracy to commit health-care fraud, fraud, falsifying records to cover up his crimes and distribution of a controlled substance — Ketamine, a drug used for sedation. Diaz was jailed after a jury convicted him on March 2 at the end of a one-week trial.

About 40 family and supporters filled a federal courtroom for Diaz’s bond hearing, with 60 more awaiting word in the hall on whether Diaz would be released.

Before the hearing got under way, Diaz shuffled into court on a walker, wearing a jail jumpsuit and shackles around his waist and hands. An officer from the U.S. Marshal’s Service released Diaz from his handcuffs to take a seat with his attorneys for the hearing.

The defense had to show Diaz should be released because there is a substantial likelihood he will win a new trial and that he does not pose a flight risk. Otherwise, federal law mandates Diaz be detained until sentencing because of his drug crimes.

Diaz attorney John Colette argued that the doctor, who has practiced on the Coast since 1976, should be released because he might be entitled to a new trial. Colette said the jury pool was tainted when one juror claimed a Diaz family member threatened her and other jurors banded around her rather than letting the judge know.

The threat turned out to be unfounded and the jury was dismissed. Prosecutors pointed out that other jurors said they could remain impartial.

Diaz called four character witnesses, including his son, plastic surgeon Michael Diaz.

“My father has dedicated his entire life to serving this community,” Michael Diaz said. “He poses zero threat to anyone. All he has offered is love and compassion.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jared Hasten, disagreed: “He’s looking at significant prison time . . . He absolutely has a reason to flee.”

Hasten also said Diaz’s testimony in his own defense at trial was “not forthright and the jury absolutely rejected it.”

Magistrate Judge John Gargiulo said at the hearing’s conclusion that he will make a decision soon about whether Diaz will remain in jail. Some Diaz family members and friends started crying when the obstetrician and gynecologist was escorted from the courtroom.

Diaz, who delivered thousands of babies on the Coast, has lost his license to practice medicine, but his attorneys said Diaz needs to get his patient files in order.

Two co-conspirators in the case, Jay Schaar of Biloxi and Jason May of Lamar County, pleaded guilty and are free on bonds while they await sentencing. Schaar, a pharmaceutical representative, recruited Diaz to write prescriptions for compound drugs that were filled at Advantage Pharmacy in Hattiesburg, co-owned by May.

May and Schaar have admitted that drugs were compounded based on profit potential, not need. Diaz prescribed the drugs for patients he had not seen then, after an investigation started, back-dated records to make it appear he had examined some patients.

The conspiracy started in October 2014 and continued until around January 2017, according to the indictment.