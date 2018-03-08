He kidnapped and sexually assaulted a high school student, cops say. Now they need your help.

Moss Point, police are asking for the public’s help in locating Jimmy Williams, 31, of Moss Point. He’s a person of interest in a case in which a Moss Point High School student was taken at gunpoint and sexually assaulted Wednesday morning.
Interim Police Chief Brandon Ashley said the victim was walking to her bus stop Wednesday morning when “a man known to her as ‘Jimmy,’ pointed a handgun at her, forcing her inside his vehicle.”
Ashley said a suspect drove to an area near Ruby Street and sexually assaulted the girl before dropping her off near the high school and releasing her.
Ashley said the victim told a teacher after arriving to school and campus police notified the police department.
Williams is a person of interest in the case, Ashley said, and has lived in Gautier, in addition to Moss Point.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Kimberlee Snowden or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1726, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-787-5898.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2326, @PatrickOchs
Comments