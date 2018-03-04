Surveillance video at Davis & Crump in downtown Gulfport shows this man entering the business after hours and leaving with thousands of dollars in electronics.
Surveillance video at Davis & Crump in downtown Gulfport shows this man entering the business after hours and leaving with thousands of dollars in electronics. Davis & Crump
Surveillance video at Davis & Crump in downtown Gulfport shows this man entering the business after hours and leaving with thousands of dollars in electronics. Davis & Crump

Crime

Burglar spent more than an hour taking electronics from a Gulfport law firm, video shows

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 04, 2018 11:34 AM

The Davis & Crump law firm is asking for the public’s help to identify a burglar who took high-dollar items from their downtown Gulfport office.

“Several thousands of dollars” in electronics were stolen Wednesday night from the firm’s office on 14th Street.

A firm spokeswoman said two iPods, an apple laptop with charger and a Sony Vaio laptop with charger were reportedly stolen, along with food and a small amount of cash.

Surveillance video shows the burglar entered through the front door about 10:10 p.m. and remained in the office until 11:30 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The man was wearing black sneakers, khaki cargo shorts, an Aeropostale T-shirt and a black belt, surveillance video shows. He was also wearing a backpack.

More Videos

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 1:28

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Pause
Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

Davis & Crump law firm in downtown Gulfport was burglarized Wednesday night. Gulfport police are asking for the public's help to identify the burglar. Davis & Crump

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 1:28

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Pause
Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

View More Video