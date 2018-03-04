Burglar spent more than an hour taking electronics from a Gulfport law firm, video shows

The Davis & Crump law firm is asking for the public’s help to identify a burglar who took high-dollar items from their downtown Gulfport office.
“Several thousands of dollars” in electronics were stolen Wednesday night from the firm’s office on 14th Street.
A firm spokeswoman said two iPods, an apple laptop with charger and a Sony Vaio laptop with charger were reportedly stolen, along with food and a small amount of cash.
Surveillance video shows the burglar entered through the front door about 10:10 p.m. and remained in the office until 11:30 p.m.
Never miss a local story.
The man was wearing black sneakers, khaki cargo shorts, an Aeropostale T-shirt and a black belt, surveillance video shows. He was also wearing a backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments