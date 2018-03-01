Megan Lee Dekleinhans
Megan Lee Dekleinhans Dekleinhans family
Megan Lee Dekleinhans Dekleinhans family

Crime

He had 14 Jello shots before running over and killing a Gulfport woman, pipefitter admits

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

March 01, 2018 02:52 PM

Gulfport

The mother of 22-year-old Megan Dekleinhans sobbed quietly in the courtroom as the Hurley man who killed her said he did not know what he had run over on Lamey Street in North Biloxi.

Markey Johnny Tanner, 26, admitted his guilt Thursday morning to Circuit Court Judge Christopher Schmidt. Yes, Tanner acknowledged, Dekleinhans died because he ran over her while drunk and, yes, he left the scene afterward.

Schmidt released Tanner until sentencing next week. He faces five to 45 years in jail.

Tanner still has a driver’s license, which was not explained in court, and plans to drive to Louisiana on Friday to pick up the tools from his job there as a pipefitter. Otherwise, Schmidt said Tanner can’t leave Mississippi and must remain in his home between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Megan’s parents, James and Linda Dekleinhans, are beyond distressed that Tanner has been free for two years and 25 days.

“I just want someone to understand, she's not like a candy wrapper to be thrown on the street,” Linda Dekleinhans said. “ . . . I don't know who I am right now. I know I'm a mom but I don't have a child. It's a struggle.”

“No matter where I look, she's there. But she's not there. I miss her. I miss her so much.”

The Dekenlinhanes said Assistant District Attorney Ian Baker has been a big help through their tragedy. He talked to them before and after Tanner’s plea hearing.

Baker recited for the judge what prosecutors could prove in court.

In February 2016, Tanner went to the night Mardi Gras parade in Biloxi with a girlfriend. He drank 14 or 15 Jello shots and more than a six pack of beer before climbing behind the wheel of his Mazda sports car and driving through D’Iberville.

Meanwhile, Megan had a fight with her boyfriend. She left the house and was walking south on Lamey Street. Her boyfriend pulled up in his truck, so she switched directions and headed north.

Tanner’s girlfriend told investigators that he was speeding along Brodie Road. At Lamey Street, he executed a “Tokyo Drift,” a skid turn made famous in the movie series “Fast and Furious.”

He almost hit Megan’s boyfriend before he plowed into her. Tanner’s girlfriend said he slowed down, turned off his lights, then took off again. He said, according to his girlfriend: “She shouldn’t have been in the road.”

Part of the bumper was falling off his car. On the passenger side, the light casing was shattered and the windshield was cracked in a spider web pattern.

Tanner’s right leg shook uncontrollably as he listened to his potential sentence. His description of what happened sounded nothing like Baker’s.

“I heard a noise as I hit something,” he said. “I just kept going instead of stopping to see what I hit.” He thought maybe he had run over a bottle, he said.

The police pulled him over near Edgewater Mall, initially charging him with leaving the scene of an accident.

Megan was pronounced dead that same night at the hospital. Tanner’s blood-alcohol test showed a level of 0.165, while the legal limit is 0.08.

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, Washington, hoping others will learn from her mistake. TheWiseDrive

Megan’s parents are inconsolable. They raised her in Gulfport, but retired to Montana before she died. They were hoping she would join them when she finished classes in a few short weeks.

When she died, her mother said, Megan’s 23rd birthday was one week away.

“I got to collect her ashes on her birthday,” she said.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown 5:26

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

Pause
Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old 0:46

Ocean Springs man faces capital murder charge in death of 7-month-old

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns. 1:23

He warned the FBI before the Florida school shooting. Now he's speaking out about guns.

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response 1:59

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.' 1:13

Passionate plea to Moss Point residents: 'If you see something, say something.'

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot 0:51

How to catch a cold-case criminal? Maybe a DNA-based mugshot

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman 2:55

George County jurors say they freed a guilty woman

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby 1:31

He ran away from a bondsman at the Harrison County jail and was caught nearby

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company 0:37

Suspect breaks in to Chandeleur Island Brewing Company

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more 2:17

He was any kid before drugs led to prison and more

Gulfport Police Chief addresses the Coast's latest school lockdown

View More Video