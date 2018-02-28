Witness testifies Coast doctor wrote prescriptions without examining patients

Dr. Albert Diaz of Gulfport, wearing the red tie, leaves the William M. Colmer Federal Courthouse after the first day of trial on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018. Diaz was on indicted in October 2016 on 16 counts in connection to a scheme officials say defrauded TRICARE and other health care providers by prescribing unnecessary compounds. Lici Beveridge Hattiesburg American