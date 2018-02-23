School threat in New Mexico makes its way to Coast, adding to confusion and heightened tensions

Late Thursday night Biloxi police were made aware of a possible threat at the city’s high school. The ensuing investigation connected the possible threat to one made weeks earlier in Belen, New Mexico, Maj. Chris De Back said in a release Friday.
“There have not been any threats made by anyone in reference to the Biloxi High School,” he said. “Biloxi Public Schools administration assisted during the investigations and was updated on the findings.”
As a result of the perceived threat, however, and in a “preventative measure to ensure the safety and peace of mind” of parents and students, De Back said additional police officers and resource officers will be visible at the school.
Harrison Central
Never miss a local story.
Harrison Central principal Averie Bush posted a message to the school’s Facebook page Thursday evening in response to heightened tensions.
“I want to let everyone know that we are aware of the rumors of threats at HCHS,” Bush said. “I want to assure you all that we are working closely with our district office, and with the sheriff’s department, to address any and all credible threats. We will continue to have an extra police presence on campus until these issues have been resolved. As always, student safety is our number one concern, and we will do everything in our power to maintain a safe and orderly environment for our students.”
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments