One dead and two injured in Lucedale shooting, police say

A Saturday shooting in Lucedale left one man dead and two people injured, according to the Lucedale Police Department.
The deceased victim is Samuel Rouse of Lucedale.
Lucedale police officers responded to a 911 call 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi 198 West where they found Rouse already deceased from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Police Chief Kellum Fairley said the shooting occurred after the property owners went to their property, which contains an abandoned shed and a mobile home.
When they arrived they found Rouse and female on the property. When the property owners questioned the couple, Fairley said, they fled and the male property owner chased them.
A struggle ensued, Fairley said, in which the couple used a machete on the property owner, who said Rouse then pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him. The property owner pulled his own gun, ordering him to stop, or he would shoot before firing his weapon and hitting Rouse in the neck.
The male property owner was taken to the George Regional Hospital for non-lifethreatening injuries, as was an unidentified female.
Rouse’s body was transported to Jackson for an autopsy. MBI and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Lucedale Police Department are investigating the incident.
If you have any information to aid the investigation, call the Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261.
