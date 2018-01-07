One man is dead and two people are injuried after a shooting in Lucedale, police say.
One man is dead and two people are injuried after a shooting in Lucedale, police say. Sun Herald file
One man is dead and two people are injuried after a shooting in Lucedale, police say. Sun Herald file

Crime

One dead and two injured in Lucedale shooting, police say

By Scott Hawkins

schawkins@sunherald.com

January 07, 2018 07:02 PM

A Saturday shooting in Lucedale left one man dead and two people injured, according to the Lucedale Police Department.

The deceased victim is Samuel Rouse of Lucedale.

Lucedale police officers responded to a 911 call 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi 198 West where they found Rouse already deceased from a gunshot wound to the neck.

Police Chief Kellum Fairley said the shooting occurred after the property owners went to their property, which contains an abandoned shed and a mobile home.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When they arrived they found Rouse and female on the property. When the property owners questioned the couple, Fairley said, they fled and the male property owner chased them.

A struggle ensued, Fairley said, in which the couple used a machete on the property owner, who said Rouse then pulled a gun on him and threatened to shoot him. The property owner pulled his own gun, ordering him to stop, or he would shoot before firing his weapon and hitting Rouse in the neck.

The male property owner was taken to the George Regional Hospital for non-lifethreatening injuries, as was an unidentified female.

Rouse’s body was transported to Jackson for an autopsy. MBI and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Lucedale Police Department are investigating the incident.

If you have any information to aid the investigation, call the Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

    Pass Christian Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with a credit card fraud case.

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case 0:13

Surveillance video helps police make arrest in credit card fraud case
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do 1:15

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police update on Artes Street home invasion 0:36

Police update on Artes Street home invasion

View More Video