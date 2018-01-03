Former Moss Point High football star wounded in shooting, police say

A Moss Point man is recovering after being shot in his driveway just after midnight on Wednesday, police say.
Moss Point Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said in a press release that 28-year-old Meco Brown told police he was in his driveway about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday when he was approached by three or four men.
They fired at him and Brown fled on foot, Hutchins said. He flagged down a vehicle and was taken to Singing River Hospital.
The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made.
Brown was a standout running back at Moss Point High School, graduating in 2008.
