She used a credit card at Walmart. ‘It may have been cloned,’ chief says.

0:13 Pass police need help to identify woman Pause

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals

2:43 An ambulance takes a victim from Bay Police Department

1:29 Here's what happened at emergency meeting after Mike De Nardo's death

2:08 The letters this Bay middle school teacher wrote to seniors made them smile and cry

1:01 Biloxi Council asks for repeal of HB 1523

2:08 Get an exclusive look at a toxic waste site in Pascagoula

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised