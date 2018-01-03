More Videos

  Pass police need help to identify woman

    Pass Christian Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with a credit card fraud case.

Pass Christian Police are asking the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with a credit card fraud case.
Pass Christian Police are asking the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with a credit card fraud case. kmagandy@sunherald.com

Crime

She used a credit card at Walmart. ‘It may have been cloned,’ chief says.

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

January 03, 2018 11:14 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Pass Christian

A woman in her mid-30s with a blonde streak in her hair used a credit card that had a man’s name on it to make purchases at Walmart, police said.

The cardholder, who lives near Tuscaloosa, Alabama, has never been to Pass Christian and hasn’t loaned his card to anyone, Police Chief Tim Hendricks said.

“It may be a cloned card, cloned somewhere else or cloned here,” Hendricks said.

Video surveillance at Walmart filmed the woman when she committed credit card fraud at the store on Dec. 21, Hendricks said. She was wearing a blue blouse and purple legging-style pants.

The woman used the card for a felony amount of purchases, he said, which is $100 or more.

The cardholder noticed the purchase in Pass Christian and called police, Hendricks said.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about her is asked to call the Pass Christian Police Department at 228-452-3301 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.

Or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

