Crime

He’s accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle. Have you seen him?

Sun Herald

December 23, 2017 04:39 PM

Gulfport police are searching for a man accused of into an occupied vehicle Saturday morning.

According to press release from Gulfport police, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the 2200 block of 17th Avenue. Officers located a victim who said he was driving on 17th Avenue when a suspect shot into his vehicle.

The resulting investigation led to identifying the suspect as Corey Christopher Dubose, 19.

Detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest on one count of aggravated assault. The warrant was signed by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray. Bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or contact Crime Stoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or by telephone at 877-787-5898.

