Thief hit four Dollar General stores in 2 hours, sheriff says, but he didn’t take cash

A cigarette bandit is sought in the thefts of $10,000 in smokes from three Dollar General stores in George County and one in Lucedale.
Numerous cartons of cigarettes were taken from stores on Mississippi 26, Mississippi 613, U.S. 98 and on Winter Street in Lucedale, Sheriff Keith Havard said Tuesday.
The suspect shoplifted cigarettes from the four stores within two hours on Sunday, an investigator said.
A surveillance picture provided to the media shows a young male in one of the stores.
The male may have been traveling a with a female in a vehicle that appears to be a black Dodge Charger, Havard said.
The male is sought on felony shoplifting charges.
To give a tip, call the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601-947-4811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
Tipsters can give information online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com or at GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
