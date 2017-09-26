He wanted to help a homeless man but ended up bound in a hotel room, deputy says

A homeless man robbed a Good Samaritan at knifepoint, kidnapped him and tied him up in woods, but apparently changed his mind, an investigator said.
Ernest Leffew then took the man to his hotel room and tied him up there and stole his vehicle, Sheriff’s Capt. Coley Judy said.
Deputies arrested Leffew, 45, on charges of armed robbery and kidnapping Monday after investigating the Good Samaritan’s complaint from Sunday.
The Good Samaritan reported he was leaving a church on 28th Street on Sunday when a homeless man, later identified as Leffew, asked him for a ride to a laundromat. He later returned with a sandwich for Leffew, who then asked him for a ride to Beatline Road.
While in the vehicle, Leffew pulled out a knife and took the man’s cash and credit cards, Judy said.
Judy said Leffew ordered him to drive to a couple of ATMs and to a Walmart, and he wiped out the man’s accounts.
Leffew took the man to a wooded area on Beatline Road and tied him up, Judy said. Leffew, who was renting a room at a Canal Road hotel, then took the man to his hotel room and tied him up again.
The victim untied himself within a couple of hours, Judy said.
Investigators found evidence at each of the crime scenes to corroborate the victim’s complaint, he said.
Leffew isn’t eligible to post bail. He is on probation for a felony shoplifting conviction from an arrest earlier this year and for an embezzlement conviction from an arrest in 2016, the jail docket shows. Leffew also was convicted of fraud after a 2015 arrest.
He was brought before Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner for an initial appearance Monday.
SunHerald.com will update this report.
