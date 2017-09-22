He told his client not to disclose a prior DUI. Now he’s been arrested

A Biloxi attorney has been arrested on a perjury charge that alleges he told a DUI client to withhold information on a prior DUI from the court.
James Farrior, 55, was representing the client Monday in Harrison County Justice Court when he reportedly told his client to not disclose a prior DUI. His client was having a hearing in the county jail courtroom.
Farrior could not be reached immediately for comment. He has practiced law in Mississippi for 30 years, since 1987, according to the Mississippi Bar Association website.
Harrison County prosecuting attorney Herman Cox signed an affidavit that led to Farrior’s arrest on Thursday. The charge alleges Farrior acted willfully and corruptly.
Farrior was booked at the Harrison County jail and released on a $2,000 bond set by Judge Diane Ladner.
Under state law, felony perjury is punishable by not less than 10 years in prison.
