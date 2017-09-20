FBI shows up to search his property after he blows off his house arrest

A Gulfport man who avoided prison on a stolen boat conviction was ignoring the rules of his house arrest less than three weeks after he’d been placed on probation, court papers show.
And he was suspected in auto thefts and chop-shop involvement.
While under house arrest, Justin Griffing, 34, came and went as he pleased 16 times in less than two months, a document in federal court said. He had permission to go to and from work, but not to come home late or leave after curfew hours.
And then the FBI stopped by his house. In a search on Sept. 6, agents said they found a stolen Ford F-250, a Jeep Wrangler with parts from a stolen Chevrolet Silverado and an assortment of ammunition.
Griffing had been sentenced June 9 to three years of probation and 11 months on house arrest, and fined $10,000 after the FBI found a stolen boat at his home. He faced up to 10 years in prison.
The 34-foot boat with three 300 horsepower engines had been stolen from Belle Chasse, Louisiana, in 2012. It was found at Griffing’s home in 2014, and the hull number on the boat had been changed. He was arrested Dec. 6 after indictment on charges of transportation of stolen property and receipt of stolen property. He pleaded guilty to having the stolen boat.
Federal agents had already suspected Griffing was involved in chop shop operations. He drove to an auto broker’s business on Beatline Road on Aug. 18, one of the days he violated his house arrest, a document said.
U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden revoked his probation Sept. 13. Ozerden sentenced Griffin to two years in prison, a judgment entered in court records Monday shows. The judge also ordered three years of probation.
Griffing’s auto interests did not rise to the level of chop-shop operations, “at least at any notable scale,” said Tom Payne, his attorney.
The ammunition found in Griffing’s home belonged to his recently deceased father, but it was in the garage and Griffing had access to it so it was a violation of probation, Payne said.
Agents reported finding various types of ammo including shotgun shells, 30-30 rifle cartridges, 7mm rifle cartridges and .35-caliber rifle cartridges.
If Griffing has good behavior in prison, he won’t have to serve the full two-year prison term, Payne said.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
Comments