Jessie Bardwell, a Pascagoula native, was found dead in May 2016 in a small Texas town. Her boyfriend, Jason Lowe, is accused of killing her. Lowe’s trial started Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017. Courtesy Gary Bardwell

Crime

Graphic testimony heard after man accused of killing Jessie Bardwell takes the stand

By Jeff Clark

jclark@sunherald.com

September 19, 2017 11:16 AM

A man accused of killing a woman with Pascagoula roots took the stand yesterday in a Richardson, Texas courtroom.

Jason Lowe, 28, is accused in the May 2016 slaying of Jessie Bardwell. Lowe was Bardwell’s boyfriend at the time of her death. Bardwell, 27, had moved to Richardson, a suburb north of Dallas, in December 2015 to live with Lowe, who is originally from Jackson. Her family reported her missing May 9, 2016, after they did not hear from her on Mother’s Day.

Lowe proclaimed his innocence in court on Monday and took the witness stand Tuesday, telling prosecutors that sexual activity and drugs led to Bardwell’s death.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Lowe said he and Bardwell were having sex in the shower when she slipped and struck her head twice. Lowe also said the two had been taking GHB, which is a psychoactive drug that is commonly known as a “date rape” drug.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Bardwell’s toxicology report showed no illicit drugs but GHB is not tested in a standard drug test.

Lowe claimed they two took more GHB after Bardwell fell and she was dead the following morning.

Richardson Police Sgt. Kevin Perlich in Aug. 2016 said they were uncertain exactly how Bardwell died.

“The coroner said the cause of death was homicidal violence,” Perlich said. “That’s the cause of death listed on the death certificate.”

  • Jessie Bardwell's brother talks about her 'free spirit'

    Brandon Bardwell and his wife, Kayla, talk about Jessie Bardwell of Pascagoula, who has been missing in Texas, before a community prayer ceremony for her.

Jessie Bardwell's brother talks about her 'free spirit'

Brandon Bardwell and his wife, Kayla, talk about Jessie Bardwell of Pascagoula, who has been missing in Texas, before a community prayer ceremony for her.

Bardwell’s body was found partially wrapped in bubble wrap in a field in rural Farmersville, Texas, near Lavon Lake.

Lowe testified that Robert Guinn, who lived in a rental trailer on the property near the lake, helped wrap Bardwell’s body and put it in an Audi.

Guinn has not been arrested in connection with Bardwell’s death and has not yet testified at the trial

Dallas Morning News reporter Valerie Wigglesworth has been following the trial live from Richardson. The following are more of Lowe’s revelations that Wigglesworth sent as a series of tweets from the courtroom.

  • Lowe says Bardwell seemed panicky, decided to lay down and take nap. They drank from cups with more GHB, then went to bed.
  • Lowe says he should have called someone, should have called police. Why not? “I don't know. I was scared.”
  • Lowe testifies Guinn wrapped up body and they put her in the Audi together.
  • "I know this was not right thing to do," Lowe said about not revealing that Bardwell died.
  • Defense: Did you say things to give Bardwell's family impression she was alive? Lowe: Yes.
  • Defense: You knew she'd passed away, that she was in the Audi, right? Lowe: Right. Why? Just wanted everything to be OK.
  • Lowe said the Audi was smelling by then. Stammered then said, "I just didn't... I chose the wrong thing again."
  • Lowe said there was never any blood, just fluid coming from Bardwell's body.
  • Lowe said he couldn't bury her or cut her up. He was crying and throwing up. He left and waited for police to arrest him.
Lowe testified that he continues to lie to Richardson police when they ask him about Bardwell. Lies about Acura too

  • Jessie Bardwell's brother keeps promise, throws party for slain sister

    Friends and family of Jessie Bardwell gather at Pascagoula River Park to celebrate her life on Saturday, June 11, 2016. Her brother, Brandon Bardwell, talks about the promise they made years ago and how the family is dealing with the loss.

Jessie Bardwell's brother keeps promise, throws party for slain sister

Friends and family of Jessie Bardwell gather at Pascagoula River Park to celebrate her life on Saturday, June 11, 2016. Her brother, Brandon Bardwell, talks about the promise they made years ago and how the family is dealing with the loss.

Amanda McCoy Sun Herald

Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark

