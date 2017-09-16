Man pleads guilty to hiring hit man in Stone County death

A man who hired a hit man to kill the husband of Evelyn Garrison pleaded guilty to first-degree murder at 3:30 p.m. Saturday before Judge Chris Schmidt in Gulfport.
Emmett Entriken, 67, is sentenced to life with possiblity of parole for the death of Timmy Garrison, per Stone County Sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs, lead investigator in the case.
According to earlier court reports, Evelyn Garrison asked Entriken to hire someone to kill her husband and make it look like a robbery.
He hired his cousin Joey Parks, who is now serving life without parole. Evelyn Garrison is also serving life in prison. She claims her husband abused her for years.
