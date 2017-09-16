TIM ISBELL SUN HERALD
TIM ISBELL SUN HERALD

Crime

Man pleads guilty to hiring hit man in Stone County death

Sun Herald

September 16, 2017 5:50 PM

A man who hired a hit man to kill the husband of Evelyn Garrison pleaded guilty to first-degree murder at 3:30 p.m. Saturday before Judge Chris Schmidt in Gulfport.

Emmett Entriken, 67, is sentenced to life with possiblity of parole for the death of Timmy Garrison, per Stone County Sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs, lead investigator in the case.

According to earlier court reports, Evelyn Garrison asked Entriken to hire someone to kill her husband and make it look like a robbery.

He hired his cousin Joey Parks, who is now serving life without parole. Evelyn Garrison is also serving life in prison. She claims her husband abused her for years.

SunHerald.com will continue to update this story with further details.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi 1:39

It's been 30 years. Their murders still have the power to shock South Mississippi
Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman 2:44

Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman
K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase 1:15

K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase

View More Video