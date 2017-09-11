A Taser was used to subdue woman who hit officer at traffic stop, police chief says

Police had to use a Taser at a traffic stop Monday morning after a woman assaulted a police officer, Chief Tim Hendricks said.
An officer pulled over a vehicle for speeding at about 9:30 a.m. near North Street and Clark Avenue, Hendricks said in a press release.
The driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Miles Spears, did not have a valid driver’s license, so Hendricks said the officer wanted to check and see if he could release the car to the passenger.
But the passenger “became irate” and would not identify herself to the officer, Hendricks said.
When Spears and his passenger, 27-year-old Aviana White, exited the vehicle, Hendricks said the officer told them to get back inside of the car.
When Spears and White did not comply, officers arrested Spears without incident on a charge of disorderly conduct/failure to comply, Hendricks said, but White pulled away from the arresting officer.
Hendricks said an altercation ensued and White assaulted an officer, so a Taser was used to subdue White.
“The officer deployed their Taser in an attempt to get the female to comply and stop resisting,” Hendricks said in the statement.
Help soon arrived, and White was arrested on a disorderly conduct/failure to comply charge. Hendricks said White was released to American Medical Response after she told officials of a medical condition.
The officer was not injured, Hendricks said.
During the incident, a family member arrived and tried interfering with the arrest, Hendricks said, and the woman was detained but later released.
Hendricks said Spears and White could face additional charges.
White has a warrant through Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, and Hendricks said police found a gun and drug paraphernalia in the car.
The incident is under investigation.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
