‘He was a good employee but he paid himself too well,’ owner says of embezzlement charge

The manager of a car wash is accused of embezzling money from cash collections and from a company credit card.
Joseph A. Rayner, 39, has stolen $10,000 from the business since September 2016, said Lynn Hammons, owner of Popp’s Express Car Wish. The business is on Popp’s Ferry Road across from the Arbor Landing on the River near the Neighborhood Walmart.
Biloxi police arrested him Thursday after Hammons filed a complaint.
Hammons said she had noticed a lone discrepancy in her records on one occasion a year ago. The losses resumed in January and there were six falsified bank drops in June, owner Hammons said.
For instance, a bank deposit would show $4,500, but money collected should have been $5,000, she said.
“He was a good employee but he payed himself too well,” Hammons said.
Hammons said she documented $4,400 in losses before she called police, but didn’t want to wait to pay for an audit.
Police Investigator Matthew DeDual said the initial investigation covers more than $4,000 stolen over the course of several months. The investigation is continuing.
Rayner spent a night in the Harrison County jail and is free on a $10,000 bond.
A grand jury will review the allegations.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
