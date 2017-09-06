Two brothers argued before one of them was killed, investigator says

A Gulfport man is held on a murder charge alleging he fatally shot his younger brother multiple times in Poplarville.
Pearl River County sheriff’s investigators arrested Steven Stuart, 60, Tuesday night after his brother, 53-year-old John Stuart, was killed at his home on Newman Road, Chief Investigator Marc Ogden said.
A family member had called the sheriff’s department to ask for a welfare check Tuesday morning, he said.
Deputies went to John Stuart’s home on Newman Road, between Mississippi 43 and Baughman Road. They found his body, but no one else was there.
“We believe there was possibly some kind of argument or altercation before the shooting,” Ogden said.
“Through our investigation, we received information and were able to obtain enough probable cause to get an arrest warrant for Mr. Steven Stuart.”
What they may have argued about isn’t clear, Ogden said.
The accused lives in a mobile home park on Hughes Road just east of County Farm Road off Landon Road.
Steven Stuart was being held Wednesday at the Pearl River County jail with no bond pending an initial court appearance.
