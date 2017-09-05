This man is sought in the 10:40 a.m. robbery Tuesday of BancorpSouth on Pass Road in Biloxi.
Crime

Police looking for man who robbed bank on Pass Road in Biloxi

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

September 05, 2017 11:13 AM

Biloxi

Police are looking for a robber who handed a BancorpSouth teller a note requesting money, a Biloxi Police Department investigator said.

Police want to hear from anyone who recognizes the man who robbed the bank about 10:40 a.m. Tuesday on Pass Road, just west of Beauvoir Road.

Police released a picture from surveillance footage to the media in less than an hour.

The man is white, believed to be in his 50s, appears to have a mark on his face, and was wearing a white polo shirt, khaki pants and a white cap, Lt. Christopher De Back said.

“No weapon was ever implied or displayed,” De Back said. “The man handed over a note that made a request for an undisclosed amount of money.”

The clerk handed over money according to the bank’s policies, he said.

The man walked out of the bank and went north, De Back said.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

