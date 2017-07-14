Man at homeless camp struck with lead pipe, Gulfport police say

A suspect is in custody in an assault with a lead pipe at a homeless camp just west of U.S. 49, Gulfport police Sgt. Josh Bromen said.
The camp is near the area of 29th Avenue and 19th Street.
Police were called to the camp at 12:21 p.m. and located the victim a short time later. A Harrison Count K9 unit apprehended the suspect in the woods about an hour later, Bromen said.
A family member of the suspect tipped off police, Bromen said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in serious but stable condition, Bromen said, and the suspect is at the Gulfport Police Department for processing.
It’s not yet clear what the suspect will be charged with, Bromen said, but he could possibly face a charge of aggravated assault.
Sun Herald has a reporter, digital producer and photographer at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
