She has a history of domestic violence. Now her boyfriend is dead.

1:06 Man fatally shot in Biloxi Pause

0:25 The judge warned them not to talk!

0:47 Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale

0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals

0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive

1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide