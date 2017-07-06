She has a history of domestic violence. Now her boyfriend is dead.

A woman with a documented history of domestic violence arrests and calls is accused of shooting her boyfriend multiple times, resulting in his death, officials said.
Jeremy Ryan Nilges, 28, of Gulfport, is the man who was shot to death Thursday morning in the Woolmarket community, Harrison County Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said. His remains will be sent to Jackson for an autopsy Friday, according to Switzer.
Police arrested Angeline Olivia Brossett, 23, of Parker’s Creek Road, after the victim was found shot on the street in front of her home, Biloxi Police Lt. Chris De Back said.
Police say Brossett shot him in the 12200 block of Parker’s Creek. The short road, sparsely occupied by mostly commercial businesses, is just north of Interstate 10 and just east Mississippi 67.
The two were in a relationship and had a domestic history, De Back said.
D’Iberville police had arrested Brossett twice on domestic violence charges over an eight-month period a few years ago. Police arrested her on a misdemeanor charge June 20, 2013, and on Oct. 12, 2012, the Harrison County jail docket shows.
Biloxi police were called to Parker’s Creek about 8:05 a.m. Thursday on a report of shots fired. Officers found Nilges lying in the middle of the road, De Back said. The home is near Dunaway Glass.
Police at first were unsure if Nilges was living with Brossett.
“He came over to her home and they got in a discussion. I can’t say it was an argument,” De Back said. “During the discussion, shots were fired at the victim.”
“We’re trying to figure out further details as to why it happened, what exactly happened.”
Crime-scene technicians and investigators remained at the scene for several hours, walking around in temperatures near 90 degrees as they gathered evidence and tried to answer questions. One was searching the wood line nearly three hours later.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
