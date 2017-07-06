Biloxi Police Lt. Christopher DeBack tells what police have learned about fatal shooting. Robin Fitzgerald rfitzgerald@sunherald.com
Crime

July 06, 2017 9:45 AM

Update: Biloxi police say couple’s conversation turned deadly

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Woolmarket

Angeline Olivia Brossett was been arrested on a charge of manslaughter in a fatal shooting Thursday morning.

Brossett, 23, is accused of fatally wounding a 28-year-old man, whom she shot in the street in the 1200 block of Parker’s Creek Road.

Biloxi Police Lt. Chris De Back said the two were in a relationship and had a domestic history.

“He came over to her home and they got in a discussion. I can’t say it was an argument,” De Back said. “During the discussion, shots were fired at the victim.”

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

