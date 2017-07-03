Third man admits guilt in sledge hammer break-ins of pharmacies

One of three men accused of using sledge hammers to burglarize pharmacies to steal and distribute drugs has been sentenced to prison.
Lamarvin Haynes, 31, has been sentenced to five years in prison for a drug-dealing conspiracy while his two co-defendants each face up to 20 years behind bars.
Haynes also must help his co-defendants make restitution in an unspecified amount. Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. ordered three years of post-release supervision at Haynes’ June 28 sentencing hearing, court records show.
Biloxi police caught the three Louisiana men after they busted their way in at Coast Pharmacy in Ocean Springs on Oct. 18 and fled into Biloxi.
DEA Task Force agents determined the men had burglarized four pharmacies over an eight-week period, an affidavit said.
An agent has testified the break-ins were also at Long Beach Pharmacy in Long Beach on Aug. 21; Family Drug Mart in Pearl River, Louisiana, on Sept. 5; and at County Discount Pharmacy in Wiggins on Sept. 27.
The men were accused of stealing and planning to sell oxycodone, hydrocodone, tapentadol, methadone and dextoamphetamine.
Haynes, of Baton Rouge, accepted a plea deal March 23 on a bill of information. He admitted conspiring to possess with intent to distribute alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication, in Stone County.
His charge coincides with the timing of the Wiggins pharmacy break-in.
Shundrake McKeel, 26, also of Baton Rouge, and Justin McKeel, 26, of Avondale, are held for sentencing on guilty pleas to indicted charges.
They each faced a conspiracy charge involving the distribution of prescription drugs in Harrison County and elsewhere in South Mississippi that started June 2016 and continued for four months, until the time of their arrests. The McKeels also each faced five counts each of possession with intent to distribute prescription drugs.
In guilty pleas March 22, both McKeels admitted they were in possession of oxycodone Oct. 18, the night of the Ocean Springs break-in, and planned to distribute the pills.
Their sentencing hearings are set for Aug 17.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
