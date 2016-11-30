Federal indictment says they used sledge hammers to steal drugs

Three Louisiana men have been indicted on drug distribution charges following a series of break-ins with sledge hammers at three Mississippi Coast pharmacies and one in Louisiana.
Baton Rouge residents Shundrake McKeel, 26, and Lamarvin Haynes, 30, and Avondale resident Justin McKeel, 37, have each been indicted on a conspiracy charge and five counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
They’re accused of stealing and planning to sell oxycodone, hydrocodone, tapentadol, methadone and dextoamphetamine. They each face federal charges punishable by 10 or more years in prison.
The series of break-ins through busted walls were Aug. 21 at Long Beach Pharmacy in Long Beach; Sept. 5 at Family Drug Mart in Pearl River, Louisiana; Sept. 27 at County Discount Pharmacy in Wiggins; and Oct. 18 at Coastal Pharmacy in Ocean Springs.
Biloxi police stopped the McKeels and Haynes after they allegedly broke into the Ocean Springs drug store.
A grand jury indicted them Nov. 15 on a conspiracy charge alleging they possessed prescription drugs with intent to distribute them from as early as June. Five drug distribution charges involve each of the controlled substances stolen in Ocean Springs.
Chief U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. set a trial date Monday for his court calendar that starts Feb. 6.
After the men’s arrests, Shundrake McKeel tested positive for oxycodone and Justin McKeel tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, detention orders show.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
