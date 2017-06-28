She left a cellphone in the jail’s restroom on purpose, sheriff says

A woman is accused of bringing a cellphone to the Harrison County jail earlier this month and leaving it in a public restroom for inmate workers to find, the sheriff said in a press release.
Gabriell Allen, 31, of Gulfport, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. The charge is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
Inmate workers had brought the phone to a cell block where deputies later discovered it, Sheriff Troy Peterson said, and investigators linked the phone to Allen.
The phone had been on the cell block for three days, he said.
Allen was booked at the Harrison County jail and was released on a $50,000 set by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.
Peterson said more arrests are expected.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
