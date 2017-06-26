The ATF Gun Vault in Martinsburg, West Virginia, stores abandoned and unclaimed firearms.
$10K reward offered in break-in, gun thefts at Pascagoula pawn shop

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Pascagoula

The theft of numerous firearms in a break-in at a Pascagoula pawn shop has prompted a $10,000 reward to help solve the crimes, the ATF New Orleans Field Division announced Monday.

The burglary occurred June 17 at Pawn Mart at 2941 Market Street, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said in a news release.

Pawn Mart, between Convent and School avenues, has a federal license to buy and sell firearms.

One or more burglars forced their way inside the shop, took a number of guns and fled, the news release said.

The reward is offered by ATF and the National Sports Shooting Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry.

The reward is offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to call the ATF’s Gulfport office at 228-575-6501 or 1-800-ATF-GUNS (4867).

All calls will remain confidential, the news release said.

No details were released on the number and types of firearms stolen.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

  Comments  

