With help from Supervisor Randy Bosarge and concerned citizens in his district, agents arrested an Ocean Springs man accused of trying to sell pot-infused cereal bars to minors in Gulf Park Estates in Jackson County, Sheriff Mike Ezell says.
With help from Supervisor Randy Bosarge and concerned citizens in his district, agents arrested an Ocean Springs man accused of trying to sell pot-infused cereal bars to minors in Gulf Park Estates in Jackson County, Sheriff Mike Ezell says. Courtesy Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell
With help from Supervisor Randy Bosarge and concerned citizens in his district, agents arrested an Ocean Springs man accused of trying to sell pot-infused cereal bars to minors in Gulf Park Estates in Jackson County, Sheriff Mike Ezell says. Courtesy Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell

Crime

June 15, 2017 11:18 AM

Teen busted trying to sell pot-infused cereal bars to minors, Jackson County sheriff says

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

A 19-year-old Ocean Springs man is behind bars after South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team agents watched him sell marijuana disguised in homemade cereal bars to someone at a boat launch in Gulf Park Estates, the Jackson County Sheriff said.

Quarshaud Deshea Johnson was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Ezell said several citizens complained to Jackson County District 5 Supervisor Randy Bosarge about someone selling plastic bags of marijuana-infused cereal bars to minors.

Bosarge went to Ezell with the complains, and that led to an investigation.

SMMET agents found 16 bags of the pot-infused snack when they arrested Johnson, and he was trying to sell them to three minors, Ezell said.

Ezell said Gulf Park Estates is a known drug trafficking area.

“We want parents to know this stuff is making the rounds and they need to be aware of it,” Ezell said.

Johnson is held at the Jackson County jail on a $5000 bond.

(Not so) smooth criminals

Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The judge warned them not to talk!

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos