Teen busted trying to sell pot-infused cereal bars to minors, Jackson County sheriff says

A 19-year-old Ocean Springs man is behind bars after South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team agents watched him sell marijuana disguised in homemade cereal bars to someone at a boat launch in Gulf Park Estates, the Jackson County Sheriff said.
Quarshaud Deshea Johnson was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, Sheriff Mike Ezell said.
Ezell said several citizens complained to Jackson County District 5 Supervisor Randy Bosarge about someone selling plastic bags of marijuana-infused cereal bars to minors.
Bosarge went to Ezell with the complains, and that led to an investigation.
SMMET agents found 16 bags of the pot-infused snack when they arrested Johnson, and he was trying to sell them to three minors, Ezell said.
Ezell said Gulf Park Estates is a known drug trafficking area.
“We want parents to know this stuff is making the rounds and they need to be aware of it,” Ezell said.
Johnson is held at the Jackson County jail on a $5000 bond.
